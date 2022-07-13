Waldorf, MD– Charles County Sheriff’s Office officials announced yesterday that after an ongoing investigation, they have arrested and charged two Charles County residents with multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of firearms, drug trafficking, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, possession of a detached magazine with over ten rounds, and other related charges.
Michael David Griffith, Jr., 20 of Waldorf, and Nicole Ann Brown, 21, of White Plains were both charged and are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from Emergency Services Teams from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf.
During the search, police located an AR-15, cash, sixteen pounds of suspected marijuana, over 200 doses of suspected LSD, various THC products, a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, drug distribution paraphernalia, and manufacturing equipment.
Police also found four semi-automatic guns with the serial numbers allegedly removed, officials commonly refer to as “ghost guns”.
However, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary states a [ghost]gun that lacks a serial number by which it can be identified and that is typically assembled by the user (as from purchased or homemade components). Meaning that the gun was made by buying parts, not illegally removing the serial number. Current law requires firearms manufacturers to include serial numbers on weapons but doesn’t regulate most parts, making these types of assembled guns hard for authorities to trace. One part — what’s called the frame or lower receiver — is regulated under federal gun law. In a kit, that part has to be drilled out.
Officials are still continuing the investigation and we will bring you more information as this case progresses.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action and any and all crimes are alleged until a court or regulatory agency finds otherwise.
You aren’t allowed to sell/purchase/transfer anythign over 20rnds in MD, but there is no law against possession
. ghost guns are a kit gun were you have to complete 20% of the work to make functional, they hae no serial # to remove.
You hit the nail on the head. Criminals have filed off serial numbers since they were put on firearms, which is illegal to do. There seems to be an agenda here, to expand the definition of “Ghost Guns”. To compete the last 20%, you have to have the machining tools and knowledge and you cannot sell the firearm you create. Certain individuals make it should like this is an easy thing to do, which it is not.
If you read it correctly, it says”commonly referred to as Ghost Guns”. We are not calling it ghost guns. Officials are the ones calling it that. And I did update the article to add more clarity
Thanks Lee for clearing the fake news
