James Leroy Brown, III, 41 Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On July 7, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from the CCSO Emergency Services Team, Special Operations Division, and K9, served a search warrant at a house in the 9500 block of Kline Drive in La Plata.

A resident of the home, James Leroy Brown, III, 41, had previously been indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury on drug distribution charges.

During the search warrant, detectives located crack cocaine, drug distribution paraphernalia, packaging material, and a semi-automatic handgun. Brown is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction. Brown was located inside the residence and served the indictment.

On July 8, a judge released Brown on personal recognizance from the Charles County Detention Center. Brown was convicted of CDS Possession with intent to distribute in 2001 and given 90 days w/ work release. He was then convicted of CDS Manufacturing/Distribute and CDS Distribution in 2009/2021, where he also violated probation on these charges twice. In 2013 he submitted an Alford Plea to having a Rifle/Shotgun with a Felony conviction and was sentenced to 5 years. His trial for the newest charges is scheduled for 10/31/2022.

The investigation is continuing.