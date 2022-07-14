BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox walked off the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 in the first of the six-game series on Wednesday afternoon, their fourth walk-off win of the season.

After trailing for eight innings, Akron got two late runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead, but with two outs and two runners on base, J.D. Mundy smashed a double to the back of the right field wall, driving in two runs send Bowie home as winners.

Bowie plated most of their runs on two swings in the fourth inning. Colton Cowser lead off the frame with a solo blast, his third of the season, and Shayne Fontana, in his first game back with Bowie following an IL stint smashed a three-run home run to right field.

Drew Rom opened his 14th start of the season with eight strikeouts in four scoreless innings but gave up a home run to Jose Tena on the first pitch of the fifth inning, and two more hits drove in another run to make it 4-2 as Akron inched closer

Following Hunter Gaddis’ work into the sixth inning, Eli Lingos and Carlos Vargas held the Baysox hitless from the Fontana home run into the eighth inning.

Connor Loeprich entered for Rom in the top of the sixth, but Micah Pries doubled his way aboard before scoring on a single by Tena.

Loeprich and Jensen Elliott (W 5-2) combined for two scoreless innings and nearly closed out the game, but with two runners on base and two outs in the top of the ninth, a ground ball single from Jhonkensy Noel to left field brought home both runners for Akron to steal the lead 5-4.

Still facing the flamethrowing Vargas in the bottom of the ninth, J.D. Mundy saved the day with a smashed two-out double to right field that drove in both the tying and winning run.

The win bumps Bowie to 35-47 on the season and 8-5 in the second half of the year. Bowie will continue the six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George’s Stadium with a doubleheader on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.