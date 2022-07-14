ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team will look to take care of unfinished business, as the Seahawks announced the 2022 schedule for the fall season. St. Mary’s College captured the Atlantic East Conference regular season championship but came up short in overtime in the tournament championship game. This year’s slate features seven games at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

A two-game road trip opens the 2022 campaign as the Seahawks travel to York, Pa., on September 1 for a matchup at York College of Pennsylvania before heading to Owings Mills, Md., to take on Stevenson University on Saturday, September 3. 2022 Field Hockey Schedule featuring Olivia Nazelrod, Celina Kaufman, Angelina Arter, and Maggie Howells Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

After a week off, St. Mary’s faces the first two of four Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponents they will battle this season. The Seahawks hosts Bridgewater (Va.) College on September 10 at 1 p.m. before welcoming Randolph-Macon College to the JLR on Wednesday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s hits the road for a non-conference bout in Chestertown, Md., at Washington College on Saturday, September 17 before returning home to face former Capital Athletic Conference/Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference rival, University of Mary Washington College, on September 21 at 6 p.m.

The Seahawks wrap up the ninth month of year in Virginia for their final two ODAC tussles, traveling to Virginia Beach, Va., on September 24 for a tilt at Virginia Wesleyan University followed by a trip to Winchester, Va., to take on Shenandoah University on Tuesday, September 27. Shenandoah received votes in the final Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Top 20.

In its final tune-up before Atlantic East play begins, St. Mary’s welcomes another former CAC/C2C foe, Salisbury University, on Saturday, October 1 at 1 p.m. Salisbury advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship Tournament and received votes in the final Penn Monto/NFHCA Division III Top 20.

The Seahawks begin Atlantic East action on the road at Atlantic East semifinalist Gwynedd Mercy University, in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., on Wednesday, October 5 before welcoming the conference’s newest affiliate member in field hockey, Manhattanville College, on October 8 at 1 p.m.

St. Mary’s continues league action on Wednesday, October 12, heading to Radnor, Pa., for a rematch of the 2021 Atlantic East title game with Cabrini University. SMCM faces another Atlantic East semifinalist in Marywood University on October 15 at 3 p.m. at the JLR for Hawktoberfest.

The Seahawks play their next two league opponents away from home, heading to Neumann University in Aston, Pa., on October 19 before doing battle in the Garden State at the home of another new conference member, Centenary (N.J.) University, on October 22 in Hackettstown, N.J.

The regular season ends on Wednesday, October 26, when St. Mary’s hosts Immaculata University at 5 p.m.

The Atlantic East Conference Championship Tournament gets underway at the site of the highest seeds on Saturday, October 29 with the quarterfinals followed by the semifinals on Wednesday, November 2. The final will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the site of the highest remaining seed.

For the entire 2022 St. Mary’s College field hockey schedule, click HERE.