July 14, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The Mayor and Town Council request Town residents’ public comment on the feasibility phase of the Bayways Crossing Ferry project. The Bayways Ferry is a 40-50 person passenger ferry system (no cars) that would loop around the Chesapeake Bay with “stops” in several counties that encircle the bay.

The goal of the passenger ferry system is to enhance public access for residents and tourists all around the bay and to further develop and connect existing water trails and attractions including the Greater Chesapeake Loop. There are currently (3) three locations in Calvert County that the State of Maryland will consider to review the feasibility of the location as a ferry “stop”.

These locations are the Town of Chesapeake Beach, the Town of North Beach, and Solomons Island.

To view the Bayways Presentation please click the linked image below or attend the July 21st Town Council meeting starting at 7:00 PM at the Chesapeake Beach Town Hall where public comment will be accepted. To provide public comment to the Town of Chesapeake Beach on this project please click here.