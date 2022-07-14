

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Walgreens pharmacy located at 355 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, MD, for the report of a robbery in progress.

Preliminary investigation revealed two suspects entered the business, approached the pharmacy clerk, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and stole prescription medication.

Two suspects were apprehended on the scene and the third subject of interest was apprehended during a traffic stop northbound on Rt. 4 in the area of Norfolk Dr. in Owings, MD.