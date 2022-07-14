The Wagner Family has been synonymous with Maryland’s Potomac Speedway since the track hosted its first event back in 1973.

That season the family patriarch Tom Wagner Sr. Became the track’s first ever late model champion. After Tom Sr.’s racing career was complete his son Tommy Jr. carried on with the family tradition.

Potomac Speedway’s first ever Late Model champion…Tom Wagner Sr Credit: Potomac Speedway

Tommy got his start at Potomac with the old Semi-Late division where he would score two feature wins with family-owned no.50. Not long after Tommy joined the Late Model ranks and would post 4 career feature wins, joining his father on the track’s all-time win list. Once Tommy’s stint was done in the late models, he joined forces with car owner and former Potomac Street Stock driver Scott Thompson in the tracks Limited Late Model division.

The new team would go on quite a formidable run as they collected three straight track championships from 2008 to 2010 and 11 feature wins along the way. Even with all the teams, success Thompson decided to step away from the sport not long after their final championship and Tommy decided to call it quits as a driver. As all this was happening Tommy’s son Tommy III was starting to come of age and got interested in the sport.

Throughout his early career, Tommy III competed in the Limited and Crate Late Model classes before dropping back to the Potomac Hobby Stock class. Even with top-notch equipment, the family duo would not reach victory Lane during their early tenure, and with the ever-rising cost to compete the Wagner‘s stepped away from racing.

During the middle of the 2021 season, Tommy Jr. was hinting around that the family had something planned for 2022. That hint would turn into reality as the team was on hand for the tracks season opener as they were now competing with the Street Stocks.

After getting acclimated to his new surroundings Wagner III Posted several top five feature finishes through the early part of the season and would hit pay dirt as he collected his first career Potomac feature win this past Friday.

“I can’t believe this finally happened.” Were the words of a jubilant Wagner III in Potomac’s Victory Lane. “I can’t thank my mom and dad and everybody on this team for what they have done for me, this win is for them. This is such a tough class to win in but we have a good car and I hope this is the first of many wins this season.”

Potomac (Friday) Notes-