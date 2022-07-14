The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is again offering an online-only process for Maryland hunters to apply for a 2022-2023 waterfowl blind site license. From now through July 26 at 11:59 p.m., hunters may enter the annual lottery for the opening days of blind site licensing through the department’s Compass licensing portal.

Credit: Jake McPherson, / Ducks Unlimited

Hunters can register to be entered into a random lottery for a county of their choice. Landowners who would like to license their own property may also enter the same lottery.

Lottery entrants will be asked to provide a current email address and phone number where they can be reached in the event of any connection problems.

There is no charge to enter the lottery. Hunters must be Maryland residents and must have purchased either a 2021-2022 or 2022-2023 Maryland hunting license prior to their appointment to license sites.

Additional information and important instructions are available on the department’s website. Winners of the lottery will be posted on the department’s website and will be notified by email with the time and date for a virtual online meeting. These virtual meetings will begin on August 2 and continue during normal business hours. In some counties, appointments will take place on multiple business days.

After the opening days, licensing for all counties will occur by appointment only. Customers may begin making appointments online on August 10 for virtual meetings that will begin on August 17. Customers who schedule an appointment will receive an email that includes a link to communicate with DNR staff at the appropriate date and time.