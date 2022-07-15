ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s and women’s cross country teams are ready to defend their United East Conference championship titles, as the Seahawks’ 2022 schedule was revealed Thursday morning. 2022 Cross Country Schedule featuring Alaska Heintzelman, Nathan Sayers, and Lauren Sapp Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Both squads will run the same meet schedule in 2022, as the men and women start the campaign at the Spider Alumni Open at the University of Richmond on Saturday, September 3.

The following Saturday (Sept. 10), St. Mary’s College heads north up I-95 for the 43rd Annual Philadelphia Metropolitan Championships hosted by Thomas Jefferson University at Belmont Plateau.

The Seahawks will then take two weeks off to continue training for the defense of their conference titles, taking to the course next at the United East Conference Preview hosted by Penn State Abington on Saturday, September 24, at Lorimer Park in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

The first meet of October also takes place in Pennsylvania as St. Mary’s competes in the Dan Talbot Open hosted by Bryn Mawr College at Rose Tree Park in Media, Pa., on October 1.

Following another two-week break, the Seahawks travel to Arlington, Va., for the Marymount (Va.) University Invite on October 15.

St. Mary’s gets two more weekends off before trekking back to Penn State Abington for the second time in the fall to compete in the 2022 United East Conference Championships on October 29. Both squads will be picking up their second consecutive United East crowns.

Two weeks later, the Seahawks will compete in the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals hosted by Susquehanna University at the West Branch Cross Country Course in Lock Haven, Pa., on Saturday, November 12. Those that qualify for the NCAA Championships hosted by Olivet College will head to East Lansing, Mich., to run the Forest Akers East Golf Course in the final meet of the fall on November 19.

Please click on the following links for the full schedules with times: MEN’S — WOMEN’S.