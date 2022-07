The recreational striped bass season will be closed from July 16 through July 31 in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries.

During this closure, anglers (including charter boats) will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release (COMAR 08.02.15). Anyone who unintentionally catches a striped bass of any size should immediately release it without removing the fish from the water if possible.