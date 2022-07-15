LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Police Accountability Board seeks applicants interested to serve on the St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee.

Pursuant to Maryland Annotated Code, Public Safety Art. § 3-104 there shall be a St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee to serve countywide law enforcement agencies. The Administrative Charging Committee shall consist of five (5) members, two (2) of whom shall be civilians appointed by the County Commissioners, two (2) of whom shall be civilians appointed by the Police Accountability Board, and one (1) of whom shall be the chairperson of the Police Accountability Board or another member of the Police Accountability Board designated by the chairperson of that board. By law, the appointing body must invite applications from the public for thirty (30) days prior to making an appointment to the Committee.

The Administrative Charging Committee shall meet at least once per month, and appointees will be expected to attend all meetings of their respective boards.

All citizens interested in volunteering their time should complete the application available on the County’s website and attach a resume https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/.

Applications will be accepted until appointments are made by the Police Accountability Board, and the Board may not make appointments prior to August 13, 2022.