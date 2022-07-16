BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox sped through one of their fastest games of the season on Friday night, besting the Akron RubberDucks 2-1 in just one hour and fifty-two minutes, capturing their fourth-consecutive win and the series overall.

Akron took the early lead in the top of the second after Julian Escobedo singled and moved to third on a steal and error before eventually scoring on a single to right field by Daniel Schneeman.

In his first official start since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, Brenan Hanifee fired three innings for Bowie while striking out six batters before handing things to Garrett Stallings. Continuing a stellar trend of long relief, Stallings (W, 3-7) fired six scoreless innings on the back end to secure the Bowie win. Stallings has fired 15 consecutive scoreless frames, the longest for a Bowie pitcher this season. Stallings allowed only two hits in six innings while striking out seven batters.

Joey Ortiz carried the offensive load for Bowie, with a homer to left field in the bottom of the fourth to tie it up and another in the sixth to take the lead. It was Ortiz’s first career multi-home run game.

After Tanner Burns (L, 1-3) had allowed the two home runs over six innings, Brett Daniels worked two hitless innings to keep the quick game going.

The win bumps Bowie to 38-47 on the season and 11-5 in the second half of the year. Bowie will continue the six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George’s Stadium on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.