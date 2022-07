Tri-County Animal Shelter is busting at the seams with cats and kittens. So, if you’re looking for a family addition, please contact TCAS and set up an appointment to meet the many in need.

Meet Beedge (Beegee), a grey and cream male Domestic Medium Hair mix. He is approximately nine years, and 11 months old. He weighs about 7.15 lbs. He has been neutered.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)