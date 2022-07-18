(The Center Square) – Depending on location, Maryland voters will have their choice of numerous candidates in Tuesday’s primary election for the one U.S. Senate seat and eight Congressional seats.

Statewide, a collective of 77 candidates in the two major political parties are vying for nine seats. All but one are in the primary race, and the top vote-getter within each party in each race will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

On the Democrat ticket in the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Chris Van Hollen is seeking reelection and is facing off against challenger Michelle Smith.

The Republican matchup for the U.S. Senate seat includes ten candidates: Chris Chaffee, George Davis, Nnabu Eze, Lorie Friend, Reba Hawkins, Jon McGreevey, Joseph Perez, Todd Puglisi, James Tarantin, and John Thormann.

Combined, 65 candidates are running for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives race.

The 1st Congressional District – which encompasses Maryland’s Eastern Shore and portions of Baltimore, Carroll, and Hartford counties – does not have a Republican primary on the ballot. Incumbent Andy Harris is seeking reelection and not facing a challenger.

Two Democrats face off in the 1st Congressional District primary: Dave Harden and Heather Mizeur.

The 2nd Congressional District includes portions of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Hartford, and Howard counties – has four Democrats on the primary ballot: incumbent Dutch Ruppersberger, George Croom, Marques Dent, and Liri Fusha.

On the Republican ticket, six candidates are vying for a spot in the fall: Nicolee Ambrose, Bernard Flowers, Michael Geppi, Lance Griffin, Ellen McNulty, and Dave Wallace.

The 3rd Congressional District – which includes most of the city of Baltimore and outlying areas in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties – has three Democrats in the primary race, including incumbent John Sarbanes. Challenging him are candidates Ben Beardsley and Jake Pretot.

Five Republicans face off in the 3rd Congressional District primary: Thomas Harris, Joe Kelley, Yuripzy Morgan, Antonio Pitocco, and Amal Torres.

Anthony Brown, who currently represents Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, is not seeking reelection because of a state attorney general race bid.

The opening has prompted nine Democrats to run for the seat, representing portions of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties. The candidates include Tammy Allison, Angela Angel, James Curtis, Donna Edwards, Matthew Fogg, Greg Holmes, Glenn Ivey, Robert McGhee, and Kim Shelton.

Three Republicans face off in the 4th Congressional District race: Eric Loeb, George McDermott, and Jeff Warner.

Incumbent Democrat Steny Hoyer, who currently serves as House Majority Leader, is seeking reelection in Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or portions of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties. Challenging Hoyer is Keith Washington and Mckayla Wilkes.

On the Republican ticket, seven candidates are facing off in the 5th Congressional District primary: Bryan Duval Cubero, Vanessa Marie Hoffman, Toni Jarboe-Duley, Michael Lemon, Chris Palombi, Patrick Stevens, and Tannis Villanova.

In the 6th Congressional District – which encompasses the northwest portion of the state – incumbent Democrat David Trone is on the primary ballot, facing off against challengers George Gluck, Ben Smilowitz, and Heba Zayas.

Six Republicans also are on the 6th Congressional District primary ticket: Colt Black, Matthew Foldi, Jonathan Jenkins, Neil Parrott, Robert Poissonnier, and Mariela Roca.

Democrat incumbent Kweisi Mfume is seeking reelection in the 7th Congressional District, which includes portions of Baltimore and Howard counties. Three Democrats are challenging Mfume: Tashi Davis, Elihu Eli El, and Wayne McNeal.

Four Republicans also are on the 7th Congressional District ballot: Ray Bly, Scott Collier, Michael Pearson, and Lorrie Sigley.

In the 8th Congressional District – which stretches from the northern suburbs of Washington, D.C., to the Pennsylvania border – incumbent Democrat Jamie Raskin is running against Andalib Odulate in the primary.

Two Republicans also are facing off in the 8th Congressional District race: Gregory Coll and Michael Yadeta.