LEONARDTOWN, MD – From local farmers to your plate. The first annual Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s Program will provide free farm fresh produce to the community. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, Feed St. Marys, and the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources is pleased to offer this valuable community event.

There will be two food distribution locations for this inaugural program:

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department

46900 S Shangri-La Dr, Lexington Park

2-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

U-Haul Parking Lot

46041 Signature Lane, Lexington Park

Signature Lane, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

At each event, attending families will be given a box filled with fresh produce, such as corn, tomatoes, squash, and more. Produce available on the day of each event may vary. In addition, frozen meat will be available at the distribution event on August 6.

Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event. Food distribution will continue until indicated event end time or until produce runs out.

For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050, or visit www.stmarysmd.com.