Budds Creek, MD (7/15/22)- Kyle Hardy continues to rewrite the Potomac record books for the fourth time this season. The Virginia wheelman drove to two Late Model wins on the same night.

In the 20-lap Limited Late Model feature, Hardy took the lead from Jonathan Raley on the 10th lap and would then run off for his third consecutive division feature win steering his Mike Hurley-owned Rocket no.99. Raley, in his first start of the season, was solid in second with Chuck Cox, Sam Archer and Jeff King completing the top five.

In the companion 20-lap Crate Late Model headliner Hardy Took the lead on the first lap but would have to fend off a pesky Megan Mann over the final five laps to score his 4th win of 2022 in his family-owned Rocket no.99. Joey Love was third with Jeremy Pilkerton and Ed Pope Jr. trailing at the finish. Limited Late Models-Kyle Hardy Credit: Casey Sisk / Potomac Speedway RUSH Crate Late Models-Kyle Hardy Credit: Casey Sisk / Potomac Speedway Street Stocks-PJ Hatcher Credit: Casey Sisk / Potomac Speedway Hobby Stocks-Matthew Tarbox Credit: Casey Sisk / Potomac Speedway Roadsters-Justin Bottorf Credit: Casey Sisk / Potomac Speedway

“We really have a lot of fun coming here,” Hardy stated in victory lane after his second win of the evening. “It’s been tough trying to maintain three cars, but we have such good people around us, and they work hard to keep us up front.” Hardy’s impressive 10-win Potomac season has found him tallying three Late Model wins in Sommey Lacey’s Rocket no.45, four Crate Late Model wins in the family no.99, three Limited Late Model triumph’s in the Hurley no.99, and Kyle is also the point leader in all three classes.

In support class action, defending Street Stock track champion PJ Hatcher rolled to his 3rd win of the season and career 27th in the division’s 20-lap main, with Hatcher also setting a new track record as the caution-free event was spun off in just 6 minutes and 11 seconds. Former track champion Matt Tarbox, in just his third start of the season, drove his Kevin Murphy owned no.411 to his first win of the season and career 8th in the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature with Justin Bottorf collecting his second win of the season in the 15-lap Roadster contest.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Jonathan Raley, Chuck Cox, Sam Archer, Jeff King, James Snead, Corey Higgs, Brandon Long

DNS- David Williams

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Kyle Hardy, Megan Mann, Joey Love, Jeremy Pilkerton, Ed Pope Jr., Ben Scott, Scooter Tippett, Mike Raleigh

DNS- David Dill

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Scotty Nelson, Walt Homberg, Tommy Wagner III, Bailey Tolson, John Cobb, Steve Hilgenberg, Ben Pirner, Raymond Reed, Gerald Shannon, Dalton Tankersley, Bud Randall

DNS- Stevie Gingery

Hobby Stock feature finish

Matt Tarbox, Austin Lathroum, Greg Morgan, Watson Gordon, Eric Hanson, Mason Hanson, Hilton Pickeral, Blake Decker, Deuce Wright, Jason Penn, Dylan Penn, Justin Hatcher, Wesley Givens, Wyatt Hanson, Billy Crouse, Jonny Oliver, Colin Long, Owen Lacey, Mike Watson

Roadster feature finish

Justin Bottorf, John Hammett, Justin Borman, Danny Cronin, Richard Inscoe, Travis Dye, Stephen Suite, Trevor Hammett, Rebecca Stone, Seth Hood, John Healy, Shawn Payne, Mackenzie Smith, Brian Copsey, Tim Steele