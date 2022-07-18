Solomons Island, MD- What started as a hot, muggy day turned to fast-moving thunderstorms that drenched the island. Officials sent patrons to their cars and into the Calvert Marine Museum. At 6:50 p.m., they opened the gates, and Southern Marylanders entered PNC Waterside Pavilion.

Local musician Phillip Parsons opened up on the side stage. Phillip has entertained Southern Marylanders since his first performance at the former Cheeseburger in Paradise(now Green Turtle) in 2015. His loyal followers pack every one of his shows, whether it’s just him and the band or he is playing with someone else. His second album, “Nights We Never Had” featured three songs, including the unexpected hit “Bad Girl”. When asked about the second album’s songs, Parsons said,” I really only promoted Nights We Never Had. Then we saw Bad Girl getting a lot of plays. I started promoting it like crazy.” Parsons released a lyric video of “Bad Girl” on January 5, 2018. Credit: Jack Nutter / The Southern Maryland Chronicle Credit: Jack Nutter / The Southern Maryland Chronicle

His latest single, “Breakin’ My Own Rules” was co-written with award-winning hit songwriters Clay Mills III (“Beautiful Mess”), Rich Redmond (Jason Aldean), and Mike Krompass (Smashmouth, Nelly Furtado) and produced by Krompass and Redmond, the multi-platinum production team at 1225 Entertainment. Phillip has also been in the studio with Brothers Osborne’s Adam Box, producing his next wave of music!

Over on the main stage, Season 13 The Voice contestant Ashland Craft took the stage. She was named CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2021 and Pandora's Country Artists to Watch 2021. She's toured with Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen. Ashland Craft's first release after she signed to Big Loud Records in early 2020 was "Trainwreck," a lyrical acknowledgment that she just needs to be alone right now. As she sings in the chorus, "Baby, I'm a trainwreck, a trainwreck / I'm comin' off the line / It's a sure bet you'll get your heart broke every time," she sings in the chorus.

Craft describes her songs as “straightforward, to the point, not filtered … Basically, I want them to sound like how I am as a person. The song says what it needs to say but also makes you feel good.”

Finally, the headliner came on, Brothers Osborne. This is the second time they have played at PNC Waterside Pavilion. They played back in August of 2015, when local musician Robbie Boothe opened for them and Tucker Bethard.

"I'm good for some, but I'm not for everyone," TJ Osborne sings on Skeletons, Brothers Osborne's third studio album. That lyric might as well be the group's mission statement: a proud declaration of uniqueness, delivered by a band of brothers whose boundary-breaking country songs have always mixed the twang of southern music with the groove and guitar-driven swagger of rock & roll. At the same time, it's hard to look at the Osbornes' long list of musical milestones — including six Grammy nominations, four CMA Awards, five ACM trophies, and more than a half-dozen hits — and imagine anyone turning up their noses at a sound that's taken the siblings from the blue-collar beach bars of their Maryland hometown to some of the biggest stages across the world.

Brothers Osborne TJ and John are from Deale, MD(Anne Arundel County). The Osborne family would often host acoustic jam sessions during the weekends. That camaraderie spirit of making music with family and friends left a permanent mark on the two brothers. Years later, Skeletons marks TJ and John’s first time recording an album with their entire road band. The result is a true family affair, filled with inspired performances that shine a light on the chemistry generated by years of nightly shows (including the three sold-out shows featured on the band’s 2019 release, Live at the Ryman), communal bus rides, and backstage hangs. In a town filled with some of the world’s best studio musicians, Brothers Osborne has again distinguished themselves by turning inward, creating an album that showcases not only the songwriting talents of TJ and John but also the instrumental slash-and-burn of their band’s full roster.

Their setlist for the show was:

Skeletons

Headstone

Shoot Me Straight

Burning Man (Dierks Bentley cover)

Stay a Little Longer

21 Summer

Younger Me

Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)

Weed, Whiskey and Willie

Rum

Dead Man’s Curve

I’m Not for Everyone

All Night

It Ain’t My Fault





