Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announces that a jury has convicted Joshua Ryan Gantt, 27, of Prince Frederick, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Second Degree Rape, and three related charges. The jury returned its verdict on July 14, 2022, after a 3-day trial. Sentencing is scheduled for November 4, 2022.

Joshua Gannt Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Gantt was a close friend of the victim’s family, and often traveled together. The victim reported the abuse in August 2021, when he was 13. He told investigators that Gantt had been molesting him over four years at various locations inside and outside Calvert County.

Mr. Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero and the entire investigative team for their outstanding work in this case. Gantt has been incarcerated since his arrest on September 14, 2021. He faces a significant period of incarceration at sentencing in November.

