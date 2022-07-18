INDIAN HEAD, MD– Anew dawn is taking shape in Charles County. A venture that started 18 years ago in a small workshop in La Plata will come to fruition soon!

The Southern Maryland Carousel Group entered into an agreement with the Town of Indian Head on May 31st, 2022, to build a carousel on the Village Green. S E Davis Construction, who recently completed the Town of Indian Head’s Riverwalk, will do much of the work in partnership with the Southern Maryland Carousel Group, a 501 (c) 3 organization whose purpose is to generate interest in American Folk Art while preserving Southern Maryland history.

The group plans to build a unique facility to house a carousel, a wood carving museum, and a wood carving learning center for youth and adults. The carousel will consist of 48 ponies and animals, two handicapped accessible chariots, and 18 rounding boards, highlighting many historical figures and events from Southern Maryland. The project plans to break ground within the next year as concurrent work by the Southern Maryland Carousel Group and the Town of Indian Head continues to secure funding to bring the carousel across the finish line.

The Southern Maryland Carousel Group has been seeking a place in Charles County for the past 18 years and has been considered for several different locations, but none were finalized. Recently, the group approached Mayor Brandon Paulin and immediately expressed interest and obtained formal permission from Town Council to move forward with this project. Monies raised by the group and grants obtained from the State of Maryland will be used to begin construction. Additional funding will be required, and the group plans to solicit help from local businesses and patrons, and apply for additional grants.

Under the leadership of Mayor Paulin and the Town Council, Indian Head rapidly revitalized into a place where everyone can Live, Learn, Work, and Play. The Southern Maryland Carousel Group is delighted to become a part of the Town of Indian Head and add to this great community.

The Carousel will be one of the largest Arts projects to come to Charles County!