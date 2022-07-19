Bryantown, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a vacant barn fire that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:49 p.m. Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department

The Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding company. Several other companies came to assist. Over fifty firefighters spent more than an hour battling the blaze.

The barn was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Fire Marshal estimates the damage at $250,000.00. There were no injuries or deaths reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.