(The Center Square) – Americans trust armed citizens more than law enforcement to stop mass shooters, according to a new poll.

Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released the poll Monday, showing that 41.8% of surveyed voters “believe that an armed citizen would be their best protection if caught in a mass shooting event.”

Only 25.1% say local police would be their best protection, while 10.3% said, federal agents. About a quarter of those surveyed said “none of the above.”

The poll found that 62.2% of those surveyed “are not confident their local law enforcement and government officials could identify and stop a violent person before they started a mass shooting.”

The survey comes on the heels of the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where law enforcement has been heavily criticized for taking more than an hour to confront the shooter inside an elementary school.

“Americans watched in horror as an active shooter was permitted to rampage through a school while the police stood outside and did absolutely nothing,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action. “Over and over again, citizens are given the clear message that – when it comes to protecting loved ones – you’re on your own. At the same time, we’re told guns are the problem, and we should give up our right to self-defense.”

The survey queried more than 1,000 likely 2022 voters July 7-10.

Meanwhile, a shooting at an Indiana shopping mall over the weekend left at least three dead and two wounded but was cut short when what authorities called an armed “good samaritan” killed the gunman. Other instances like these have also ended mass shootings around the country.

“We do know that someone we call the “Good Samaritan” was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed,” Greenwood Mayor Mark Meyers said. “This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the city of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”