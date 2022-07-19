LEONARDTOWN, MD – The 2022 St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for participation in the nine-week overview of county government operations.

The academy will meet on consecutive Tuesday evenings, between September 6 and November 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at various county locations. It is open to St. Mary’s County residents 18 years of age and older and limited to 30 applicants. Participants will gain a better understanding of County government operations and will receive a certificate upon completion.

Participants will receive an overview of the County Administration in the first session. Subsequent sessions will focus on the departments of Aging and Human Services, Economic Development, Land Use and Growth Management, Recreation and Parks, Public Works and Transportation and Emergency Services, and St. Mary’s County Government Partners, including the Health Department, Libraries, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Social Services.

Learn more about the Citizens Academy and apply at https://www.stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy/. The deadline to apply is August 19, 2022.

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.