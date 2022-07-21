July 20, 2022 – CoreLife and CalvertHealth System opened the doors today to a new clinic in Prince Frederick, MD. The location, one of two associated with the partnership, offers a comprehensive healthcare approach to treating obesity and related disease states. CoreLife and CalvertHealth also operate a clinic in Waldorf, MD, which opened in November 2021. The Prince Frederick location is located at 625 Solomons Island Rd. N., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

“Through our integrated care model that coordinates medical, nutrition, behavioral health, and exercise in one location, CoreLife provides evidence-based, personalized care to patients looking for a better way to manage their weight and diseases that are related to their weight,” says Dr. Cressent Pressly, acting chief medical officer for CoreLife. “This comprehensive approach to the treatment of obesity disease is unique in the healthcare landscape, and we are thrilled to expand our services through this partnership with CalvertHealth.”

CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague say the CoreLife model is what he believes will be most beneficial to patients. “We know obesity is an issue in our community that requires intervention and support, so it was important for us to select a partner to set patients up for the best chance of success now and in the future. Our organizations have a shared vision, which allows each person to achieve their health goals through coordinated, preventive health care and resources.”

CalvertHealth launched a Metabolic & Bariatric Program in 2021. The partnership with CoreLife will benefit patients seeking surgical and non-surgical weight loss options.

“CoreLife was founded because I witnessed my brother’s struggle with obesity throughout our adolescence,” says Sean Kostkowski, founder and president of CoreLife. “There was not a comprehensive health care solution available to him, but CoreLife now provides that care to thousands of patients yearly. Our partnership with CalvertHealth allows us to reach even more individuals and families looking to achieve better health and more enjoyable lifestyles.”

CoreLife’s care model is built for patients needing enhanced individualization, attention, care, education, and accountability. Each clinic team includes a nurse practitioner, registered dietitian, exercise specialist, and licensed clinical social worker collaborating to deliver compassionate, comprehensive care plans for patients.