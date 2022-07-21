ATLANTA, Ga. – The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Wednesday morning that the 2021-22 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team earned a special mention. 2021-22 Seahawks Women’s Basketball Team Photo with WBCA logo Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II, and III, NAIA, and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs, including all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2021-22 season is the 27th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

However, this year’s release marks the first year in which all teams which reported a minimum 3.0 GPA are also recognized for their academic accomplishment.

St. Mary’s College posted a 3.121 team grade point average during the 2021-22 academic year. The Seahawks were one of four women’s basketball programs to represent the United East Conference as Penn State Harrisburg (3.511), Penn College (3.468), and Gallaudet University (3.166) all cut as well.

Emerson College (3.840), Macalester College (3.763), and Martin Luther College (3.763) tallied the top-3 team GPAs in Division III.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s notched a 12-13 (10-6 United East) overall record in 2021-22. The 12 wins marked the first 10-win season since the 2012-13 campaign when St. Mary’s finished with a 10-13 mark. In addition, the Seahawks garnered ten conference wins for the first time since the 2007-08 season when the program finished 11-5 in Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) action.

The Seahawks locked up the No. 4 seed in the 2022 United East Championship Tournament, making the semifinals of a conference championship tournament for the first time since 1999-00 when St. Mary’s advanced to the 2000 CAC championship game.