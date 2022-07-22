The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education has approved five administrative appointments at the meeting held on July 14, 2022.

Dr. Kendy Anderson, Director of Special Education

Dr. Anderson is currently the Assistant Principal at Meade High School in Ft. Meade, Maryland, and has served in this position since 2017.

Before this position, Dr. Anderson held other administrative positions as Superintendent in two school districts, Assistant Superintendent, Director of Pupil Services, and Special Education. She began teaching in 1992. Dr. Anderson received her Bachelor of Science degree in art education, her Master of Education degree in Educational Administration from Kutztown University, and her Doctor of Education degree from Immaculata University.

Ms. Nicole Ayres, Supervisor of Special Education

Ms. Ayres comes to Calvert County Public Schools from St. Mary’s County, where she currently serves as Special Education Supervisor.

She began her career in 1997 and has worked as a Discharge Coordinator and Mental Health Worker at Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital and as a Behavioral Specialist and Clinical Coordinator before moving to the Baltimore County Public Schools in 2004, where she served in the positions of IEP Facilitator, Special Education Teacher Behavioral Learning Support – inclusive settings, and Crisis Intervention Teacher. Ms. Ayres received her Bachelor of Science degree from Towson University and her master’s degree from Loyola College.

Ms. Beatriz Gonzalez-Wilson: Principal of Plum Point Elementary

After teaching in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia, Ms. Gonzalez-Wilson relocated to Calvert County in 2003, where she taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades at Mt. Harmony Elementary School.

In 2013, she transferred to Northern Middle School as their Dean of Students. She has recently served as an Assistant Principal at Beach Elementary School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Cameron University, Oklahoma, and her Master of Education degree from Northern Arizona University.

Ms. Lynn Cunningham: Assistant Principal of Mutual Elementary School

Ms. Cunningham is currently the Dean of Students for the Patuxent-Appeal Campus. She began her teaching career in Calvert County as a special education teacher at Plum Point Elementary School, then a general education teacher at Windy Hill Elementary School, and a structured learning environment teacher at Calvert Middle School.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree, receiving a dual degree in Special and Elementary Education from Daemen College, New York, and a Master of Science degree from McDaniel College.

Ms. Alisandra Ravenel: Assistant Principal at Beach Elementary School

Ms. Ravenel received her master’s degree from Howard University. Before coming to Calvert County, she served as an Assistant Principal, a Content Seminar Leader, and an Elementary and Middle School educator, beginning her career in 2003.