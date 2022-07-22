La Plata, MD- Local La Plata man and small business owner brings home two land speed race records. The Maine Event, Land Speed Trials, are held every July in Limestone, ME, by the Loring Timing Association, a certified land speed racing organization. Racers, both cars, and motorcycles, make the trek north to compete in different classes against comparable vehicles to hold the record for the fastest vehicle in their class.

Land speed racing has enjoyed a long history of people pushing their vehicles and themselves to the limit. It was brought to the mainstream with the movie “The World’s Fastest Indian,” featuring the real-life story of Burt Munro, a motorcycle racer from New Zealand. Land speed racing focuses on racers working towards breaking the speed records in their class, as defined as the speed over a course of fixed length. Chris at the mile marker on the runaway Credit: Loring Timing Association Chris Newton, owner – Blown Income Customs Credit: Kristina Newton Credit: Kristina Newton

Local Charles County man and small business owner Chris Newton decided to take on the Loring Timing Association 1.5-mile track to test his custom-built 1972 BSA A65 and try to set the record for the fastest partial-streamliner motorcycle with a 750cc engine.

The LTA race track is located in Limestone, ME, on the old Loring Air Force Base site. When Chris is not racing, he is a full-time Union Ironworker for Washington DC’s Local 5 and restoring and refurbishing antique, vintage and classic British motorcycles with his company, Blown Income Customs. Blown Income Customs is a unique business; many customers travel from all over to bring their antique, vintage, and classic motorcycles to La Plata to receive a new lease on life.

Based in La Plata, Blown Income Customs works hard to preserve and restore these iconic motorcycles so that future generations can enjoy their uniqueness and have some fun on two wheels. When asked why he chose to race a vintage motorcycle, Chris said, “I enjoy the challenge of pushing a vintage bike to its limits and seeing the underdog come out on top.”

This is not the first time Mr. Newton has achieved land speed records on a vintage machine. He currently holds four land speed records for the ECTA (East Coast Timing Association) Ohio course (now retired). He builds each race bike from the ground up, keeping true to the style and traditions of the motorcycles he loves.