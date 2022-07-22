KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Tuesday morning (July 19) announced the 2021-22 NABC Honors Court members, representing outstanding achievement in the classroom by collegiate men’s basketball student-athletes.
Seth Jones ’22 (Baltimore, Md./Baltimore Polytechnic) and Cameron Rucker ’22 (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team on the Honors Court.
The NABC Honors Court includes junior, senior, and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2021-22 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher. The NABC’s academic awards include honorees from all levels of college basketball.
“Academic success is a core value of the NABC and a priority shared by men’s basketball programs across the country,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. “Excellence in the classroom requires hard work and dedication, and the NABC considers it a privilege to honor these deserving student-athletes and the coaches and staff who support them.”
Over 2,000 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court for 2021-22. Jones and Rucker were part of seven student-athletes to represent the United East Conference on the Honors Court as Penn State Harrisburg (4) and Penn College (1) also had their players make the list.
Jones posted a 3.771 cumulative grade point average as an economics major. He was a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, the national college athlete honor society, and made the Dean’s List every semester. Named to three conference academic teams, the 5-11 guard was selected to the 2021-22 United East Men’s Basketball All-Sportsmanship Team.
Rucker tallied a 3.55 cumulative GPA as an economics major and double minor in business and art. A fellow member of Chi Alpha Sigma, the 6-6 forward, was named to the 2020-21 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and was honored as a United East Scholar-Athlete in 2021-22.
In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s notched a 13-10 (12-4 United East) overall record in 2021-22. The Seahawks locked up the No. 3 seed in the 2022 United East Championship Tournament, falling in the semifinals to No. 2 seed and eventual champion, Penn State Harrisburg.