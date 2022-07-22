KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Tuesday morning (July 19) announced the 2021-22 NABC Honors Court members, representing outstanding achievement in the classroom by collegiate men’s basketball student-athletes.

Seth Jones ’22 (Baltimore, Md./Baltimore Polytechnic) and Cameron Rucker ’22 (Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team on the Honors Court. 2021-22 NABC Honors Court: Cameron Rucker, Seth Jones Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The NABC Honors Court includes junior, senior, and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2021-22 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher. The NABC’s academic awards include honorees from all levels of college basketball.

“Academic success is a core value of the NABC and a priority shared by men’s basketball programs across the country,” said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. “Excellence in the classroom requires hard work and dedication, and the NABC considers it a privilege to honor these deserving student-athletes and the coaches and staff who support them.”

Over 2,000 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court for 2021-22. Jones and Rucker were part of seven student-athletes to represent the United East Conference on the Honors Court as Penn State Harrisburg (4) and Penn College (1) also had their players make the list.

Jones posted a 3.771 cumulative grade point average as an economics major. He was a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, the national college athlete honor society, and made the Dean’s List every semester. Named to three conference academic teams, the 5-11 guard was selected to the 2021-22 United East Men’s Basketball All-Sportsmanship Team.

Rucker tallied a 3.55 cumulative GPA as an economics major and double minor in business and art. A fellow member of Chi Alpha Sigma, the 6-6 forward, was named to the 2020-21 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and was honored as a United East Scholar-Athlete in 2021-22.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s notched a 13-10 (12-4 United East) overall record in 2021-22. The Seahawks locked up the No. 3 seed in the 2022 United East Championship Tournament, falling in the semifinals to No. 2 seed and eventual champion, Penn State Harrisburg.