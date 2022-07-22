LEONARDTOWN, MD – Hop on your broomstick; Quidditch Camp is coming to St. Mary’s County. Join players from the Philadelphia Freedom Quidditch Club to learn and play the game of Quidditch, a mixed-gender, full-contact sport worldwide.

People playing Quidditch, a fictional sport invented by author J. K. Rowling for her fantasy book series Harry Potter Credit: John Loo / CC BY 2.0

Initially inspired by the game in the Harry Potter series, Quidditch has grown since the inaugural match in 2005 to be a sport played by thousands of players in over 40 countries.

What is Quidditch? It’s a coagulation of dodgeball, soccer, basketball, and wrestling. Not to mention, it’s just an enjoyable time. Seven players on each team compete to outscore their opponents by scoring the quaffle through one of the opposition hoops, defending their hoops with tackles and bludgers, and catching the snitch to end the game. For more information on the sport of Quidditch, visit: https://iqasport.org/.

Quidditch Camp runs Aug. 1-4, 2022, and is available for players ages 6-14 at 23145 Leonard Hall Dr, Leonardtown.

To learn how to play Quidditch, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LuvZ8ckNd8.

Visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate to register online. Contact us with questions at 301-475-4200 ext. 1800 or webtrac@stmarysmd.com.