ANNAPOLIS, Md.-Naval Academy athletics legend Carl Tamulevich passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 79.

“We are heartbroken to lose our cherished friend and distinguished alum of the Naval Academy and NAAA,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “Carl touched the lives of so many in meaningful and influential ways throughout his life as a mentor and role model to all. Our fond memories of Carl-his laugh, humor, personality, professionalism, and kindness-will always be ingrained in the lives of those that we’re fortunate to know him. We extend our love and unwavering support to his beautiful wife Lori and the family.”

Tamulevich, a 1968 graduate of the Naval Academy, lettered in both football and lacrosse for the Midshipmen and was named a First-Team All-American in lacrosse in 1967 and 1968.

Tamulevich won the Theodore C. White Award for Spirit, Morale, and Well Being for the Navy Lacrosse team in 1967, and in 1968 he won the Schmeisser Award, which is awarded to the best lacrosse defenseman in the country. Tamulevich was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1989.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Navy compiled a 27-6-1 record and captured two United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association National Championships during Tamulevich’s three seasons on the varsity.

After graduating from the Naval Academy, Tamulevich went to flight school at Air Station Pensacola and then underwent multi-engine training at Air Station Corpus Christi.

Tamulevich spent 20 years flying the Lockheed P-3 Orion, an anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft. He was stationed twice in Bermuda, an important P-3 base assigned to track Russian nuclear ballistic submarines operating off the East Coast.

He was also stationed at air bases in Iceland (Keflavik), Spain (Rota), Italy (Sicily), and Greece (Souda Bay).

Tamulevich returned to the Naval Academy in 1985 and served as the Executive Officer of the physical education department for two years before transitioning to Deputy Director of Athletics for Bo Coppedge in 1987 and 1988.

When Jack Lengyel replaced Coppedge as AD in 1989, Tamulevich was hired as the Assistant Athletic Director for scheduling and team support. Tamulevich was promoted to Senior Associate Athletic Director in 1992.

Tamulevich also served as the sports administrator for the men’s lacrosse, women’s soccer, and men’s gymnastics programs while serving as an Associate Athletic Director.

A native of Nashua, N.H., Tamulevich earned letters in three varsity sports (football, basketball, and baseball) at Nashua High School. He won five state championships in those three sports (football twice, basketball twice, and baseball one) and was named all-state in all three sports.

He was the Nashua High School Athlete of the Year in 1961 and the Naval Academy Prep School Athlete of the Year in 1964 after transferring to the Navy from Holy Cross.

Tamulevich is survived by his wife, the former Lori Herrick, to whom he was married for 54 years. He is also survived by his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Amanda, the widow of his late son CJ.

Tamulevich is also survived by seven grandchildren – Drew, Madison, Genevieve, Alex, Lauren, Tabitha, and Lily Bell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bolic and Gladys, along with his brother Michael.

Funeral services are still to be determined. The Naval Academy Athletic Association will distribute that information when available.