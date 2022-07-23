LEONARDTOWN, MD – In celebration of Maryland Historic Preservation Month, St. Mary’s County Commissioners recently hosted the Historic Preservation Awards presentations.

These awards, nominated by citizens and approved by the St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission, recognize excellence and achievement in the field of historic preservation. Due to public meeting precautions exercised during the pandemic, the 2022 awards recognized individuals and projects nominated since 2020.

Since the awards were established in 1999, the county commissioners have presented 112 historic preservation awards. The awards fall into three categories:

Preservation service awards recognize outstanding achievement in and support for furthering the aims of historic preservation in St. Mary’s County, including education, research, development, planning advocacy, and community leadership.

Preservation project awards recognize excellence in preserving and restoring historic buildings, interpreting architectural features in new construction, and adaptive reusing historic structures.

Preservation lifetime achievement awards are given to recipients who have dedicated many years to a worthy preservation cause and made an impact on preservation efforts in St. Mary’s County.

This year, one project award, one-lifetime achievement award, and two service awards were presented on May 24. The following recipients were recognized and given a certificate for their contributions by the Commissioners:

Sam Baldwin for “The John Hanson Briscoe Historical Project,” which documents the life and times of the St. Mary’s County lawyer, judge, and former Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.

for “The John Hanson Briscoe Historical Project,” which documents the life and times of the St. Mary’s County lawyer, judge, and former Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates. Kent Randell for his research and subsequent manuscript on the Susquehanna estate and the families connected with it in early St. Mary’s County history.

for his research and subsequent manuscript on the Susquehanna estate and the families connected with it in early St. Mary’s County history. John Richard Knott was posthumously recognized with a preservation lifetime achievement award for his significant contributions to documenting several aspects of St. Mary’s County history.

was posthumously recognized with a preservation lifetime achievement award for his significant contributions to documenting several aspects of St. Mary’s County history. All Saints’ Episcopal Church – Oakley Parish and Don Cropp were recognized for their extensive restoration of the 1846 church.

The St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission encourages the public to nominate individuals or groups for projects that represent excellence and achievement in the field of historic preservation for the awards to be presented in May 2023.

An application for nomination may be accessed at https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/HPC_Award_Nomination_Form_2022.pdf.