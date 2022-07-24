Cal Weirich joined the College of Southern Maryland women’s basketball program as an assistant coach before the 2022-23 season.

Weirich started coaching basketball in August 2010 at Archbishop Neale School in La Plata, Maryland, where he began as the boy’s junior varsity coach. One year later, he became an assistant coach on the boy’s varsity team. The following year, he was named head coach of the boy’s varsity team and held that position for four years.

In 2016, Weirich moved on to St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown, Maryland, where he was the boy’s varsity basketball assistant coach for two years.

Weirich graduated from La Plata High School in La Plata, Maryland, in 1983. He played football and baseball for four years and basketball for two years. He led his baseball team in batting average his junior year, and during his senior baseball season, La Plata won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship.

Weirich studied business administration at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina, for two years.

Weirich currently lives in Swan Point, Maryland, with his wife, Maria. They have four children – Caroline, CJ, Anna Maria, and Will. They also have two dogs – a golden retriever named Finnie and an English springer spaniel named Chesney.