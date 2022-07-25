RICHMOND, VA – A sweltering summer Sunday started strong for the Bowie Baysox, as they hoped to secure their first series sweep of the season but were instead stunned with a 7-6 loss at the hands of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Bowie led 6-0 after just the second inning but was held hitless over the final seven frames as Richmond orchestrated their comeback.

Through the heat, Bowie was quick to pounce on Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng, plating four runs in the first inning on RBI knocks by Cesar Prieto and Shayne Fontana, as well as a sacrifice fly by Cody Roberts and a wild pitch by Teng.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

When Fontana delivered again with a two-RBI single in the next inning against Teng, things were suddenly done for the Bowie offense.

Taking over in the third inning, Solomon Bates began a no-hit day for the Richmond bullpen by firing two innings. Ryan Walker, Chris Wright (W, 3-1), Cole Waites, and Blake Rivera (Sv, 2) did walk six batters over the remainder of the game but held Bowie frustrated for the rest of the day.

After two scoreless innings to start the day for Bowie, Justin Armbruester labored through the third inning before ultimately allowing a three-run home run to Ricardo Genoves.

Garrett Stallings took the fifth inning for Bowie and opened with a perfect frame to extend his team-best scoreless streak to 16 consecutive innings. Brett Auerbach abruptly ended the great streak for Stallings (L, 3-8) in the sixth inning with a solo home run. After a two-out error, Jacob Heyward extended the inning for Richmond and capitalized with a game-tying two-run home run.

With the pieces falling to Richmond, Diego Rincones continued his crusade against Bowie, pitching with an RBI single in the seventh to finish off the collapse. Rincones went 7-for-13 in the series.

Closing the day for Bowie, Jake Prizina tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

Sunday marked the second-consecutive series that Bowie had a chance to sweep for the first of the season, only to be cast aside. The loss cuts Bowie’s record to 40-49 on the season and a 13-7 mark in the second half. Separated by only one-half game in the standings, Bowie remains ahead of Altoona for the best record in the Southwest Division, as the two teams will open a six-game series at Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch for game one set for 6:35 p.m.