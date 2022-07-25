Leea Parker joined the College of Southern Maryland women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach before the 2022-23 season.

Parker began coaching in 2020 at Lake Norman Charter High School in Huntersville, North Carolina. She was an assistant coach for two years for women’s basketball and softball teams.

Parker has also been playing in the Queen City Pro-Am Basketball League in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 2021.

Parker graduated from the College of Southern Maryland in 2016 with an associate degree in criminal justice. She played on the women’s basketball team for two years and the softball team for one year. In her final basketball season with the Hawks, Parker averaged 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game and was selected to the Region 20 All-Star Team.

Parker then transferred to Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 2016, playing on the women’s basketball team for the next two years. She and her team won the USA South Athletic Conference East Division Regular Season Championship, her final season in 2018. Parker graduated from Greensboro with her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology in 2019.

Parker graduated from Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, Maryland, in 2012, where she played basketball and ran track all four years. Parker was selected to play in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference All-Star Game during her senior basketball season. In 2011, she was a member of the women’s track team that won the state championship in track overall, and she became the school record holder in the 4 x 100 relay.

Parker resides in Waldorf, Maryland, and enjoys spending time with her dog and family. She continues playing sports when she can and enjoys going to Topgolf.

Parker said she wants to increase the number of student-athletes who want to play for CSM and maintain competitiveness in the junior college level.

Parker said of her return to CSM, “I chose to return to CSM because I am an alum here. I love the school, I love the area. I am familiar with the tri-county schools and wanted to return to where I started my college career!”