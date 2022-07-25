On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 4:41 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency rescue personnel responded to the 44000 block of St. Andrew’s Church Road in California to report a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the drivers sustained incapacitating injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 blue Honda Accord was operated by Kelly Myung Han, age 51, of Centerville, VA. Han failed to yield the right of way when turning left from a private driveway onto St. Andrew’s Church Road. When making the left turn, the Honda Accord was struck by a silver 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Mario Casarez Balbuena, age 54, of Silver Spring, which was traveling north on St. Andrew’s Church Road.

After the first impact, the Honda Accord was pushed into the southbound lanes. It was then struck a second time by a 2016 Lexus IS300, operated by a driver whose identity is not being released because of participation in a confidential state program.

Han, the operator of the Honda Accord, was flown to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries and is currently in critical condition. Balbuena, the operator of the Honda Civic, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus was also treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.