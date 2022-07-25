The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Southern Maryland and the surrounding region from 1:45 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Be Prepared! Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Take Action! Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter in a substantial building. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a large hail or damaging wind identified by an NWS forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANNE ARUNDEL

BALTIMORE

CALVERT

CAROLINE

CARROLL

CECIL

CHARLES

DORCHESTER

FREDERICK

HARFORD

HOWARD

KENT

MONTGOMERY

PRINCE GEORGES

QUEEN ANNE`S

SOMERSET

ST. MARYS

TALBOT

WICOMICO

WORCESTER

MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE