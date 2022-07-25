Due to updated USDA waivers, Calvert County Public Schools can participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Grab ‘n Go Meal kits containing five (5) days of breakfast and lunch meals will be FREE to all children ages 2-18. Meals will be provided in drive-thru style. Children do not have to be Calvert County Public Schools students to participate.

Parents/Guardians who wish to pick up meals without their children in the car MUST register ahead of time by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Meal kits will be available at the sites and times as follows: