Due to updated USDA waivers, Calvert County Public Schools can participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Grab ‘n Go Meal kits containing five (5) days of breakfast and lunch meals will be FREE to all children ages 2-18. Meals will be provided in drive-thru style. Children do not have to be Calvert County Public Schools students to participate.
Parents/Guardians who wish to pick up meals without their children in the car MUST register ahead of time by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm.
Meal kits will be available at the sites and times as follows:
Location Program Dates Day of the Week Service Times
Location Program Dates Day of the Week Service Times Southern Middle School July 27, 2022 Wednesday 9:30am – 10:30am 9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. August 3, 2022 Wednesday 9:30am – 10:30am Lusby, MD 20657 August 10, 2022 Wednesday 9:30am – 10:30am Front Parking Lot August 17, 2022 Wednesday 9:30am – 10:30am August 23, 2022 Tuesday 9:30am – 10:30am Huntingtown High School July 27, 2022 Wednesday 12:30pm – 1:30pm 4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. August 3, 2022 Wednesday 12:30pm – 1:30pm Huntingtown, MD 20639 August 10, 2022 Wednesday 12:30pm – 1:30pm Front Parking Lot August 17, 2022 Wednesday 12:30pm – 1:30pm August 23, 2022 Tuesday 12:30pm – 1:30pm