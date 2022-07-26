Dunkirk, MD- On July 21, 2022, shortly after 4 p.m., Calvert County Patrol Bureau deputies responded to Rt. 4 in the area of Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD, for a report of a head-on collision.

Deputies arrived on the scene to discover two vehicles involved. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Five Hundred, operated by Marlene Bryant, 69, of Midland, VA, was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of Rt. 4 and struck a Dodge Charger traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the Charger, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bryant was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later charged with Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, and other traffic-related charges.