Leonardtown, MD- With twelve of the twenty local races in St. Mary’s being decided at the Primary level due to no challengers from the opposing parties, St. Mary’s residents and candidates wait for mail-in ballots to be counted and the election to be certified.

The election itself was three months behind due to the Democratic General Assembly losing a court battle over gerrymandered redistricting maps. Once the map was redrawn and approved, the candidates had roughly 90 days to campaign.

But this election is still not complete. Due to Governor Hogan(R) vetoing emergency legislation in early June, mail-in ballots could not be opened until Thursday, July 21, 2022. The emergency legislation would have allowed local officials to begin counting mail-in ballots eight days before the election. Hogan officials cited the reason for the veto as the legislation lacking basic election security, such as signature verification and how ballots would be collected. On top of that, mail-in ballots will still be accepted if postmarked by July 29, 2022. The State is expected to certify the results on or about August 9, 2022.

Below are the “unofficial” results for St. Mary’s County, including the first round of mail-in vote ballot counts:

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dan Cox and Gordana SchifanelliRepublican1,5004,0744276,00154.65%
Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr.Republican90171653262.97%
Kelly Schulz and Jeff WoolfordRepublican1,2752,5455514,37139.81%
Joe Werner and Minh Thanh LuongRepublican74148612832.58%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy NavarroDemocratic541851363756.33%
Jon Baron and Natalie WilliamsDemocratic41131572293.87%
Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-WalkerDemocratic2215495041,27421.51%
Douglas F. Gansler and Candace HollingsworthDemocratic1021921564507.60%
Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark GrebenDemocratic142314510.86%
Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins LytesDemocratic35123622203.71%
John King and Michelle Daugherty SiriDemocratic791381393566.01%
Wes Moore and Aruna MillerDemocratic3037343691,40623.74%
Tom Perez and Shannon SneedDemocratic2955626461,50325.38%
Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. DispenzaDemocratic113711591.00%

Comptroller

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Barry GlassmanRepublican2,3135,2478578,417100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Timothy J. AdamsDemocratic3288436201,79131.88%
Brooke Elizabeth LiermanDemocratic7881,6841,3553,82768.12%

Attorney General

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael Anthony PeroutkaRepublican1,3153,0153894,71952.17%
Jim ShalleckRepublican1,1422,6635214,32647.83%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Anthony G. BrownDemocratic6491,4609763,08552.78%
Katie Curran O’MalleyDemocratic4961,1621,1022,76047.22%

U.S. Senator

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris ChaffeeRepublican1,1912,6132894,09342.94%
George DavisRepublican2536791461,07811.31%
Nnabu EzeRepublican83201413253.41%
Lorie R. FriendRepublican186512857838.21%
Reba A. HawkinsRepublican138354815736.01%
Jon McGreeveyRepublican76174232732.86%
Joseph PerezRepublican180373646176.47%
Todd A. PuglisiRepublican126321434905.14%
James TarantinRepublican138222634234.44%
John ThormannRepublican2195581008779.20%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michelle L. SmithDemocratic2859104261,62127.70%
Chris Van HollenDemocratic8501,7041,6774,23172.30%

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
DuVal CuberoRepublican58164572792.75%
Vanessa Marie HoffmanRepublican1424101036556.46%
Toni Jarboe-DuleyRepublican97295754674.61%
Michael S. LemonRepublican115211673933.88%
Chris PalombiRepublican2,1584,8745687,60075.01%
Patrick Lucky StevensRepublican69160322612.58%
Tannis VillanovaRepublican136267744774.71%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Steny HoyerDemocratic8661,7651,7094,34072.16%
Keith WashingtonDemocratic1093141445679.43%
McKayla WilkesDemocratic1926272881,10718.41%

State Senator

District 29

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jack BaileyRepublican2,5205,6589149,092100.00%

House of Delegates

District 29A

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(15 of 15 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Matt MorganRepublican1,3692,7554354,559100.00%

District 29B

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Deb ReyRepublican5181,3832132,114100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Brian CrosbyDemocratic3598296261,81480.09%
Valarie Alisha Dove-SwaringerDemocratic8926210045119.91%

District 29C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Timothy E. GowenRepublican23759411494530.11%
Todd B. MorganRepublican5411,4272252,19369.89%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Bill BatesDemocratic2195013901,110100.00%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Republican Ballots – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael J. Stamm2,4365,3909068,732100.00%

Democratic Ballots – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael J. Stamm9702,2031,6584,831100.00%

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Randy GuyRepublican1,1102,6444434,19738.03%
William BJ Hall, IIIRepublican4779951541,62614.73%
Thomas F. McKayRepublican8101,8152672,89226.21%
Rita WeaverRepublican6041,4282882,32021.02%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Natalie WeechDemocratic9442,1211,5754,640100.00%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Roy AlveyRepublican1,1662,9634274,55644.10%
Eric Scott ColvinRepublican1,6623,4646495,77555.90%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Sheila A. MilburnDemocratic9822,2201,6054,807100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Marcus A. DrakeRepublican9101,9833063,19931.60%
Michael L. HewittRepublican1,8884,2857506,92368.40%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Brandon E. RussellDemocratic9552,1641,5944,713100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mike Alderson, Jr.Republican1,6153,3124915,41853.63%
Dawn MurphyRepublican4281,0391971,66416.47%
Elizabeth O’ConnorRepublican7391,9373453,02129.90%

District 4

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Scott R. OstrowRepublican1,5443,1075835,23455.60%
Dawn ZimmermanRepublican1,0642,7273884,17944.40%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Steve W. TuttleDemocratic9332,1351,5734,641100.00%

Treasurer

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Christy KellyRepublican2,4035,3849098,696100.00%

State’s Attorney

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Richard D. FritzRepublican8772,1163573,35029.21%
Jaymi SterlingRepublican2,2035,0878298,11970.79%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Debbie Mills BurchRepublican1,8984,0977116,70664.64%
Faye Farrell-WheelerRepublican9742,3363583,66835.36%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Phyllis A. SuperiorRepublican2,3625,2358798,476100.00%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Albert “Allie” BabcockRepublican1,5183,1675625,24725.12%
Ellynne Brice DavisRepublican1,2592,5444434,24620.33%
Bill MattinglyRepublican1,9984,3307197,04733.74%
Michael R. WhiteRepublican1,2712,6424334,34620.81%

Sheriff

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Todd L. FleenorRepublican3358131981,34611.90%
Steve A. HallRepublican2,2104,8887597,85769.45%
John O’ConnorRepublican4981,4102022,11018.65%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
R. Christopher BeaverRepublican1,6753,5726055,85212.99%
Jacinta Bottoms-SpencerRepublican1,5043,2255455,27411.71%
Jennifer Hayden BoydRepublican1,8013,8626536,31614.02%
Joe DiMarcoRepublican1,6233,4885765,68712.63%
Norman HallerRepublican1,5183,2315305,27911.72%
Milton MattinglyRepublican1,6153,4865805,68112.61%
Joie SamuelsonRepublican1,4983,1715425,21111.57%
David L. WillenborgRepublican1,6933,4545895,73612.74%

Democratic Central Committee

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 12

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
AnnMarie K. Abell (Female)Democratic7791,6361,3373,75213.91%
Michael D. Bellis (Male)Democratic6611,3341,0953,09011.46%
Kaitlin M. Fraer (Female)Democratic6571,3081,0623,02711.22%
Rose V. Frederick (Female)Democratic8161,6741,2953,78514.03%
Jeffrey S. Gibson (Male)Democratic6841,3691,1173,17011.75%
Jessica Jolly (Female)Democratic6591,3291,0393,02711.22%
Karl Kirby Pence (Male)Democratic6991,3871,1813,26712.11%
Julie Randall (Female)Democratic8131,6651,3783,85614.30%

Board of Education

District 1

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dorothy Andrews1,7594,0048196,58242.62%
Karolyn Bender6521,6934932,83818.38%
Marsha L. Williams1,3933,0511,5786,02239.00%

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply