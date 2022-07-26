Leonardtown, MD- With twelve of the twenty local races in St. Mary’s being decided at the Primary level due to no challengers from the opposing parties, St. Mary’s residents and candidates wait for mail-in ballots to be counted and the election to be certified.

The election itself was three months behind due to the Democratic General Assembly losing a court battle over gerrymandered redistricting maps. Once the map was redrawn and approved, the candidates had roughly 90 days to campaign.

But this election is still not complete. Due to Governor Hogan(R) vetoing emergency legislation in early June, mail-in ballots could not be opened until Thursday, July 21, 2022. The emergency legislation would have allowed local officials to begin counting mail-in ballots eight days before the election. Hogan officials cited the reason for the veto as the legislation lacking basic election security, such as signature verification and how ballots would be collected. On top of that, mail-in ballots will still be accepted if postmarked by July 29, 2022. The State is expected to certify the results on or about August 9, 2022.

Below are the “unofficial” results for St. Mary’s County, including the first round of mail-in vote ballot counts:

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli Republican 1,500 4,074 427 6,001 54.65% Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr. Republican 90 171 65 326 2.97% Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford Republican 1,275 2,545 551 4,371 39.81% Joe Werner and Minh Thanh Luong Republican 74 148 61 283 2.58%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy Navarro Democratic 54 185 136 375 6.33% Jon Baron and Natalie Williams Democratic 41 131 57 229 3.87% Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker Democratic 221 549 504 1,274 21.51% Douglas F. Gansler and Candace Hollingsworth Democratic 102 192 156 450 7.60% Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark Greben Democratic 14 23 14 51 0.86% Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins Lytes Democratic 35 123 62 220 3.71% John King and Michelle Daugherty Siri Democratic 79 138 139 356 6.01% Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Democratic 303 734 369 1,406 23.74% Tom Perez and Shannon Sneed Democratic 295 562 646 1,503 25.38% Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. Dispenza Democratic 11 37 11 59 1.00%

Comptroller

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Barry Glassman Republican 2,313 5,247 857 8,417 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Timothy J. Adams Democratic 328 843 620 1,791 31.88% Brooke Elizabeth Lierman Democratic 788 1,684 1,355 3,827 68.12%

Attorney General

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michael Anthony Peroutka Republican 1,315 3,015 389 4,719 52.17% Jim Shalleck Republican 1,142 2,663 521 4,326 47.83%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Anthony G. Brown Democratic 649 1,460 976 3,085 52.78% Katie Curran O’Malley Democratic 496 1,162 1,102 2,760 47.22%

U.S. Senator

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Chris Chaffee Republican 1,191 2,613 289 4,093 42.94% George Davis Republican 253 679 146 1,078 11.31% Nnabu Eze Republican 83 201 41 325 3.41% Lorie R. Friend Republican 186 512 85 783 8.21% Reba A. Hawkins Republican 138 354 81 573 6.01% Jon McGreevey Republican 76 174 23 273 2.86% Joseph Perez Republican 180 373 64 617 6.47% Todd A. Puglisi Republican 126 321 43 490 5.14% James Tarantin Republican 138 222 63 423 4.44% John Thormann Republican 219 558 100 877 9.20%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michelle L. Smith Democratic 285 910 426 1,621 27.70% Chris Van Hollen Democratic 850 1,704 1,677 4,231 72.30%

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage DuVal Cubero Republican 58 164 57 279 2.75% Vanessa Marie Hoffman Republican 142 410 103 655 6.46% Toni Jarboe-Duley Republican 97 295 75 467 4.61% Michael S. Lemon Republican 115 211 67 393 3.88% Chris Palombi Republican 2,158 4,874 568 7,600 75.01% Patrick Lucky Stevens Republican 69 160 32 261 2.58% Tannis Villanova Republican 136 267 74 477 4.71%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Steny Hoyer Democratic 866 1,765 1,709 4,340 72.16% Keith Washington Democratic 109 314 144 567 9.43% McKayla Wilkes Democratic 192 627 288 1,107 18.41%

State Senator

District 29

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Jack Bailey Republican 2,520 5,658 914 9,092 100.00%

House of Delegates

District 29A

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(15 of 15 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Matt Morgan Republican 1,369 2,755 435 4,559 100.00%

District 29B

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Deb Rey Republican 518 1,383 213 2,114 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Brian Crosby Democratic 359 829 626 1,814 80.09% Valarie Alisha Dove-Swaringer Democratic 89 262 100 451 19.91%

District 29C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Timothy E. Gowen Republican 237 594 114 945 30.11% Todd B. Morgan Republican 541 1,427 225 2,193 69.89%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Bill Bates Democratic 219 501 390 1,110 100.00%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Republican Ballots – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michael J. Stamm 2,436 5,390 906 8,732 100.00%

Democratic Ballots – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michael J. Stamm 970 2,203 1,658 4,831 100.00%

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Randy Guy Republican 1,110 2,644 443 4,197 38.03% William BJ Hall, III Republican 477 995 154 1,626 14.73% Thomas F. McKay Republican 810 1,815 267 2,892 26.21% Rita Weaver Republican 604 1,428 288 2,320 21.02%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Natalie Weech Democratic 944 2,121 1,575 4,640 100.00%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Roy Alvey Republican 1,166 2,963 427 4,556 44.10% Eric Scott Colvin Republican 1,662 3,464 649 5,775 55.90%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Sheila A. Milburn Democratic 982 2,220 1,605 4,807 100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Marcus A. Drake Republican 910 1,983 306 3,199 31.60% Michael L. Hewitt Republican 1,888 4,285 750 6,923 68.40%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Brandon E. Russell Democratic 955 2,164 1,594 4,713 100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Mike Alderson, Jr. Republican 1,615 3,312 491 5,418 53.63% Dawn Murphy Republican 428 1,039 197 1,664 16.47% Elizabeth O’Connor Republican 739 1,937 345 3,021 29.90%

District 4

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Scott R. Ostrow Republican 1,544 3,107 583 5,234 55.60% Dawn Zimmerman Republican 1,064 2,727 388 4,179 44.40%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Steve W. Tuttle Democratic 933 2,135 1,573 4,641 100.00%

Treasurer

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Christy Kelly Republican 2,403 5,384 909 8,696 100.00%

State’s Attorney

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Richard D. Fritz Republican 877 2,116 357 3,350 29.21% Jaymi Sterling Republican 2,203 5,087 829 8,119 70.79%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Debbie Mills Burch Republican 1,898 4,097 711 6,706 64.64% Faye Farrell-Wheeler Republican 974 2,336 358 3,668 35.36%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Phyllis A. Superior Republican 2,362 5,235 879 8,476 100.00%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Albert “Allie” Babcock Republican 1,518 3,167 562 5,247 25.12% Ellynne Brice Davis Republican 1,259 2,544 443 4,246 20.33% Bill Mattingly Republican 1,998 4,330 719 7,047 33.74% Michael R. White Republican 1,271 2,642 433 4,346 20.81%

Sheriff

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Todd L. Fleenor Republican 335 813 198 1,346 11.90% Steve A. Hall Republican 2,210 4,888 759 7,857 69.45% John O’Connor Republican 498 1,410 202 2,110 18.65%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage R. Christopher Beaver Republican 1,675 3,572 605 5,852 12.99% Jacinta Bottoms-Spencer Republican 1,504 3,225 545 5,274 11.71% Jennifer Hayden Boyd Republican 1,801 3,862 653 6,316 14.02% Joe DiMarco Republican 1,623 3,488 576 5,687 12.63% Norman Haller Republican 1,518 3,231 530 5,279 11.72% Milton Mattingly Republican 1,615 3,486 580 5,681 12.61% Joie Samuelson Republican 1,498 3,171 542 5,211 11.57% David L. Willenborg Republican 1,693 3,454 589 5,736 12.74%

Democratic Central Committee

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 12

(38 of 38 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage AnnMarie K. Abell (Female) Democratic 779 1,636 1,337 3,752 13.91% Michael D. Bellis (Male) Democratic 661 1,334 1,095 3,090 11.46% Kaitlin M. Fraer (Female) Democratic 657 1,308 1,062 3,027 11.22% Rose V. Frederick (Female) Democratic 816 1,674 1,295 3,785 14.03% Jeffrey S. Gibson (Male) Democratic 684 1,369 1,117 3,170 11.75% Jessica Jolly (Female) Democratic 659 1,329 1,039 3,027 11.22% Karl Kirby Pence (Male) Democratic 699 1,387 1,181 3,267 12.11% Julie Randall (Female) Democratic 813 1,665 1,378 3,856 14.30%

Board of Education

District 1

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for 1