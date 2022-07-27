Lusby, MD- Members of the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Nursey Court in Lusby, MD Tuesday morning.

50 Nursery Court, Lusby, Calvert County, Maryland Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon arrival, they discovered a split-level single-family home with smoke showing. Forty firefighters spent twenty minutes gaining control of the fire before extinguishing it. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, there were no occupants in the home when the fire occurred. The fire is believed to have started within the interior of the home. The estimated damage is $100,000.00.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.