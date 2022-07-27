Six-party committees raised a combined $1.3 billion in the first eighteen months of the 2022 election cycle. In June, the committees raised a combined $85 million, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

In June, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $12.6 million and spent $11.2 million, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $9.5 million and spent $17.0 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the NRSC has outraised the DSCC with $173.5 million in receipts to the DSCC’s $162.1 million. At this point in the 2020 election cycle, the NRSC led in cumulative fundraising with $133.6 million to the DSCC’s $125.1 million.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $17.0 million and spent $13.2 million in June, while the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $16.5 million and spent $5.7 million. The DCCC’s $13.2 million in expenditures is its highest single-month total for the 2022 election cycle to date. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DCCC leads in fundraising with $239.5 million to the NRCC’s $215.2 million. At this point in the 2020 cycle, the DCCC had raised $207.8 million and the NRCC had raised $160.0 million.

Among the national committees, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised more in June and the Republican National Committee (RNC) spent more. The DNC raised $15.3 million and spent $11.4 million, while the RNC raised $14.5 million and spent $18.1 million. So far in the election cycle, the RNC has raised $247.4 million to the DNC’s $222.8 million. At this time in the 2020 election cycle, the RNC led in fundraising by a larger margin, with $409.7 million to the DNC’s $186.2 million.

This election cycle, the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC have raised 1.8% more than the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC ($636.0 million to $624.5 million). The Republican fundraising advantage is down from 2.7% last month.

Additional reading:

https://ballotpedia.org/Democratic_National_Committee

https://ballotpedia.org/Republican_National_Committee

https://ballotpedia.org/Party_committee_fundraising,_2019-2020