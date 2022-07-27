Ryle Michael Burley, 22, of Waldorf, Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Offi

On July 20, members of the Narcotics Enforcement Section, along with CCSO’s Emergency Services Team, served a search warrant at a house in the 5400 block of Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf after receiving information about alleged drug dealing at the residence.

During the search, over 600 grams of marijuana, a quantity of oxycodone, packaging materials, and manufacturing equipment were recovered. In addition, four loaded polymer 80 handguns, and a loaded privately made AR-15 style pistol were recovered – none of the firearms had serial numbers.

The suspect, Ryle Michael Burley, 22, of Waldorf, was arrested on the scene and charged with possession with the intent to distribute, drug trafficking with a firearm, and other related charges. On July 21, a judge ordered Burley could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions for electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing.