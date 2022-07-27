EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was updated at 11:40 a.m 7/27/2022. to reflect that the SMCSO PIO has informed the Chronicle that charges against the original suspect have been dropped.

UPDATE July 27, 2022, @10:00 a.m On April 28, 2022, at 4:57 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located the victim, Danicco Theodore Hall, age 21, of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center in critical condition. Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

On July 26, 2022, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Darrick Monte Evans, age 43, and Demetrius Rashud Puifory, age 44, both of California and charged them with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Reckless Endangerment

Multiple Handgun Offenses

Evans and Puifory remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

St. Mary’s County Public Information Officer Cpl. Julie Yingling emailed the Chronicle stating that the charges against “Javaris Carter, who was initially charged in this case, were excluded during the investigation as a suspect, and the charges against him were dropped. Our detectives continued to diligently work this case after his arrest, leading to Carter being excluded as a suspect. “

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com .

Editor’s Note: This section has been edited to remove the original suspect, who was subsequently released, and all charges dropped per SMCSO PIO.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.