Wicomico, MD- Fire, and Rescue personnel are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Sarum Manor Drive and Budds Creek Road. Initial reports indicate at least two vehicles involved with people trapped. MEDEVAC has been requested.

Charles County officials state that Budds Creek Road is closed from both entrances of Plater Road.

Officials have said the road may be closed for hours.

Watch for emergency vehicles and personnel and expect delays while traffic is re-routed.

This is a developing story.