Dunkirk, MD- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau is investigating a reported strong-armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Dunkirk, located at 10850 Town Center BLVD. The incident occurred at approximately 2 am on July 28, 2022.

Information is very limited at this time, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch has told The Southern Maryland Chronicle that she will provide more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.