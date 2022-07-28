LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Many volunteers from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® (SMAR) recently assisted the St. Mary’s County nonprofit branch of Sleep in Heavenly Peace with constructing their 500th children’s bed.

On July 23rd, almost 40 SMAR members joined several volunteers at Sleep in Heavenly Peace to help with the sanding, staining, and construction of bed frames that are set to be delivered to local children in the coming weeks. A group of volunteers constructing the bed frames. Credit: Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® Tiffiony Keys helps dunk the bed frame pieces into wood stain. Credit: Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® The group of volunteers are proud to have been a part of team who got SHP to 500 beds built and delivered. Credit: Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® Brandon Hamilton and SMAR’s Operations Director Kelly Raley sand pieces of a new bed frame. Credit: Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® Amanda Callhoun and Melinda Brown work to construct a bed frame. Credit: Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®

“Knowing there is a space that is yours in this world, even if it’s only your bed, can bring you a sense of security and belonging,” SMAR Community Relations Committee Member Melinda Brown said. “I was so happy to see our Realtor® community put in a little elbow grease to help create space for these kids… We work hard every day helping families secure their homes, so this is an extension of what we all love doing.”

The St. Mary’s County Chapter is one of over 250 chapters in the United States and Canada. Led by Gary and Debbie Faller, their shop is located at 21797 North Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Along with volunteers, they build beds for kids ages 3 to 17 who do not have a bed of their own in St. Mary’s County and southern Calvert County.

While national statistics suggest that as many as two to three percent of children sleep without the benefits of a bed, SHP believes that all children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

They are incredibly grateful for the generosity of 84 corporate/nonprofit donors, 298 individual donors, and 704 volunteers in Southern Maryland who have made this dream a reality by assisting since their chapter’s inception in January 2020 by building 515 beds – 503 of which have been delivered to 242 families. This equates to $128,750 reinvested in our counties.

“The Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® members regularly donate their time, money, and energy to the communities in which they live and work,” SMAR 2021-2022 President Gregg Kantak said. “SMAR could not be more proud to assist SHP in achieving this milestone, and their members will undoubtedly be there for the 1000th bed soon!”

Each twin bed is delivered with a new mattress and new twin bedding – including a pillow, pillowcase, twin sheets (flat and fitted), and blanket or comforter. Very little lumber goes to waste – all usable scrap wood is donated to Calvert Marine Museum for their children’s boat building project.

SHP’s goal is to not only provide beds to children in need but to bring awareness to child bedlessness in “our town” through their days of service, building, and delivering beds. The more awareness they can provide the community through their continued efforts and community partners, the more support they can gather to continue to fulfill their mission.

“I was very humbled by the stories of children not having beds to sleep in located right in this county,” Kelly Raley, SMAR’s Operations Director and staff liaison to SMAR’s Community Relations Committee said. “It made volunteering that much more rewarding, to know that the little bit of time I spent would mean that a local child would eventually have an actual bed to sleep in. It was so worth the few hours that we spent there with friends and coworkers and it’s something that I’ll definitely do again!”