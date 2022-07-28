ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland Head Field Hockey Coach Jessica Lanham announced the return of Allison Szymanski ’17, M ’18 to the Seahawks coaching staff following two successful seasons as the head varsity field hockey coach at Easton (Md.) High School. In addition to her assistant coaching duties, Szymanski will also serve as the assistant director of athletic communications.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Alli back to St. Mary’s College as the field hockey assistant coach,” Lanham said. “She will be a great addition to our athletic department and brings a wealth of knowledge to the field hockey program.”

Szymanski will begin her duties on August 1.

“As a proud alumna, I am grateful to be returning to the field hockey coaching staff at St. Mary’s. Thank you to Athletic Director Crystal Gibson and the hiring committee for this amazing opportunity,” Szymanski stated. “I would like to further thank Head Coach Jessica Lanham for entrusting me with this position.”

She is no stranger to the Seahawk sidelines, having spent five seasons there as a player and coach. Szymanski was a four-year member of the St. Mary’s field hockey program between 2013 and 2016, serving as a team captain in 2016 and being a two-year starter in her final two seasons. She played in 60 games with 31 starts, scoring nine goals and dishing out two assists.

The Easton, Md., native then joined the coaching staff for her first stint in 2017, helping the Seahawks to eight wins and an appearance in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Championship Tournament.

Szymanski also excelled in the classroom as a Seahawk, earning a spot on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III National Academic Squad in 2015 and the CAC All-Academic Team twice. “My hope is to give back to the program that shaped me as a coach and player,” she said.

She led the Easton Warriors to a semifinal appearance in the 2021 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Class 2A State Tournament as well as the 2021 2A East Region II Championship title with an overtime win over James M. Bennett High School. Szymanski finished her two-year career with a 17-7 record.

She wrote that she is thankful for her time at Easton, where she also taught English Language Arts, as well as the support of Principal Sherry Spurry.

“I further plan to bring my passion for the sport back to St. Mary’s to help the team reach the next level of play. The players are motivated and dedicated, and I am eager to be on campus in August to start working towards our goals,” Szymanski continued.

Szymanski comes back to St. Mary’s a year after the Seahawks finished their inaugural season in the Atlantic East Conference with an undefeated league record of 5-0 and the 2021 Atlantic East regular season title. St. Mary’s returns to campus for preseason on August 18 with their season-opener happening on September 1 at former CAC foe, York College of Pennsylvania.

She graduated from St. Mary’s in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in educational studies. Szymanski then completed her Master of Arts in teaching at St. Mary’s in 2018.