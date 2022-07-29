Bel Alton Fire Department was recently awarded grain bin rescue equipment, and today that equipment was delivered all the way from Iowa. This rescue equipment was provided at no cost to our department by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety through their Grain Bin Safety Week promotion, and even included training. Credit: Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Credit: Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Credit: Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Credit: Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Credit: Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Credit: Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Our members, along with members from surrounding volunteer departments and Naval District Washington crews, took part in classroom training and hands-on training this evening.

We’d like to thank everyone who attended this evening’s training and send a huge thank you to Dan and Jayne at the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. We can’t thank you enough for this wonderful opportunity for our department and our farming community.

Visit their website to learn more about their programs at https://www.necasag.org/rescueprograms/.