KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches announced on Thursday morning (July 28) the College Team Academic Award winners, who were recognized for their exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

A total of 382 women’s soccer programs across Divisions I, II, III, and NAIA picked up the Team Academic Award for posting a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2021-22 academic year. 2021 St. Mary’s College Women’s Soccer Team Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team is earning their 16th consecutive Team Academic Award and 21st overall after posting a 3.45 GPA.

St. Mary’s College notched the second highest team GPA among the four United East Conference institutions on the list. Gallaudet University tallied a 3.62 GPA to take top honors while Penn College was third with 3.42 and Penn State Harrisburg next with 3.36.

The Seahawks were also one of 130 schools to have both their men’s and women’s teams honored.

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.

St. Mary’s wrapped the 2021 regular season on a four-game win streak and with an unbeaten conference mark of 6-0-2 in its inaugural season in the United East. It marked the first time in women’s soccer program history that the Seahawks posted an unbeaten conference record. Additionally, it was just the third time, the Seahawks gained the No. 2 seed in a conference tournament, falling in the semifinals of the 2021 United East Conference Championship Tournament.



Past United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Awards