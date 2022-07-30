Running a business is never easy. There are a lot of things you have to worry about, from your employees to your products or services. And one thing that can always come back to haunt you is an injury.

Injuries happen all the time and can happen in any workplace, whether it be a factory, an office, or a construction site. No matter what type of business you run, it’s important to be aware of the various laws and regulations that govern workplace injuries. If you’re not prepared, it can hurt your business – both financially and reputation-wise.

So how do you protect your business? Here are four important legal facts you should be aware of:

You Are Legally Responsible For Your Employees’ Safety

As an employer, you are legally responsible for ensuring that your workplace is safe for your employees. This means taking all reasonably necessary precautions to prevent injuries, including providing appropriate safety equipment and training.

If an employee is injured at work, you may be liable for their medical expenses and lost wages, as well as any other damages they suffer. As noted by personal injury attorneys at Arrington Schelin , in some cases, an employer can also be held liable for punitive damages if it is found that they acted with gross negligence. This is why it’s extremely important to have good insurance coverage in place.

You May Be Held Liable For Third-Party Injuries

If someone other than one of your employees is injured at your workplace, you may still be held liable. For example, if a customer slips and falls in your store, you could be sued for their injuries. The same goes for delivery people, repairmen, or anyone else who comes onto your property.

Depending on the state you’re in, you may be held liable even if the injured person was trespassing . So it’s important to be aware of your state’s laws and take all reasonable precautions to prevent injuries, even if someone is not technically supposed to be on your property.

Additionally, if you have any dangerous equipment or hazards on your property, you may be required by law to warn visitors about them. For example, if you work with chemicals or have a large machine that could cause injuries, you must put up warning signs and take other precautions to prevent accidents.

There Are Strict Workplace Injury Reporting Requirements

If an employee or visitor is injured at your workplace, you are required by law to report the incident. Depending on the severity of the injury, you may have to report it to your local police or fire department, or even the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

For minor injuries, you will likely just need to fill out an accident report. But for more serious injuries, you may be required to provide a detailed written report, or even submit photos or videos of the accident scene. This is why it’s important to document everything if an injury does occur. Failing to properly report an injury can result in hefty fines from OSHA, so it’s important to understand the requirements and make sure you comply.

Keep in mind that if you try to cover up an injury or accident, you could face serious penalties. In some cases, you may even be criminally charged. Even if you’re not required to report the accident, it’s always best to be upfront and honest about what happened.

Have a Good Lawyer on Retainer

This one may seem obvious, but it’s worth reiterating. If you’re a business owner, it’s always a good idea to have a good lawyer on retainer. This way, if an injury does occur, you’ll have someone to help you navigate the legal process and protect your interests.

Even if you take all the necessary precautions, accidents can still happen. And if you find yourself in the middle of a lawsuit, having a good lawyer on your side can make all the difference. They can help you understand your rights and obligations, and defend you against any false claims or allegations.

They will also be able to help you negotiate a settlement if that’s what you decide to do. In many cases, it’s cheaper and less time-consuming to settle out of court. But whether you go to trial or not, having a good lawyer on your side will help ensure that you get the best possible outcome.

Whether you’re a new business or an established one, it’s important to be aware of the potential legal risks associated with injuries. By taking the proper precautions and having a good lawyer on your speed dial, you can minimize your risk and protect your interests if an accident does occur. Just remember, accidents can happen to anyone, and even the most careful businesses can find themselves in the middle of a lawsuit. So take the necessary steps to protect your business and be prepared for anything.