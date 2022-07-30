BOWIE, MD – Bowie had trouble with the Curve on Friday night, losing to Altoona by a score of 6-4. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Baysox.

The damage started early for Brenan Hanifee (0-1) as he lasted only 2/3 of an inning, giving up five earned runs on four hits. Three of those resulted in RBI as Andres Alvarez started the Altoona offense with an RBI double. Aaron Shackelford and Matt Fraizer followed with RBI doubles of their own and Connor Scott closed it out with an RBI triple against the reliever Jake Prizina. Prizina went 3 1/3 innings of hitless ball after the Scott triple.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

Bowie would cut the lead to three in the bottom half via a wild sequence that included four walks, a fielder’s choice, and a hit by a pitch against starter Kyle Nicolas. Nicolas lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up his first hit in the fourth and striking out five. JC Flowers (6-5) was the pitcher of record, giving up two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Baysox were able to tally two via a Joey Ortiz RBI single in the fifth and a Connor Norby solo shot to lead off the seventh, but the relievers were able to keep both offenses quiet for the rest of the night.

Griffin McLarty pitched three innings of perfect baseball and Tyler Burch only gave up one hit through two. Tyler Samieniego (8) pitched the save for Altoona, giving up no hits and walking one in two innings.

Bowie will get back to action on Saturday afternoon as they try and take the series against the Curve. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. for Island Luau Night at Prince George’s Stadium.